The Department of Water Resources (DWR) and Yuba Water Agency said water is still being released from spillways at the Oroville Dam and New Bullards Bar Dam.

Because of the intense winter storms this past year and the expected spring runoff from snowmelt, the releases are intended to ensure continued storage space, officials said. Similar to Yuba Water, DWR has coordinated the ongoing releases with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and downstream water operators.

