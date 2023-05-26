The Department of Water Resources (DWR) and Yuba Water Agency said water is still being released from spillways at the Oroville Dam and New Bullards Bar Dam.
Because of the intense winter storms this past year and the expected spring runoff from snowmelt, the releases are intended to ensure continued storage space, officials said. Similar to Yuba Water, DWR has coordinated the ongoing releases with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and downstream water operators.
DeDe Cordell, communications manager for Yuba Water, said on Friday that the current spill from New Bullards Bar Dam in Yuba County is 1,800 cubic feet per second (cfs).
“As of today (Friday), spill is projected to cease around June 7, but this could easily change in the coming days,” Cordell said in an email. “Probably safest to say we expect to continue spilling until sometime around June 7.”
Cordell said water released from New Bullards Bar Dam flows into the Yuba River and eventually into the Feather River.
DWR said that total releases to the Feather River from the main spillway at Oroville Dam total about 9,000 cfs with 2,200 cfs being routed down the low-flow channel, which it said flows through the city of Oroville. Additionally, 6,800 cfs is being released from the Thermalito Afterbay River Outlet, located 5 miles downstream from Oroville, officials said.
“DWR continues to closely monitor lake levels and will adjust releases accordingly to optimize operations for water storage and environmental protection while allowing for carryover storage into next year,” officials said. “Driftwood and other floating debris on Lake Oroville are expected due to continued water inflows from tributaries and a high lake level, in combination with past wildfires impacting the watershed. Since January, state officials and marina partners have been collecting, containing, and pulling pieces of wood out of the lake and away from boat launch ramps using boom lines. However, boaters, water skiers, and other water recreationists should take precautions when operating boats on Lake Oroville and should remain alert for floating debris.”
DWR said that since Dec. 1, 2022, Lake Oroville’s storage has increased about 230 feet and gained over 2.44 million acre-feet of water. Lake Oroville is currently at 96% capacity and is expected to reach full capacity in June, officials said.