Agus.jpg

World class violinist and pianist Ayke Agus is set to star in the Dream Big Project on March 11, an Oroville fundraiser meant to benefit student musicians. 

 Appeal-Democrat file

Ayke Agus, a world-class violinist and pianist, will be starring in the upcoming Dream Big Project on March 11 in Oroville. The Dream Big Project is a local fundraising event meant to provide musical education and opportunities to students in Oroville and the surrounding area. 

North Valley InTune Music Foundation, a nonprofit group, kicked off the project right before the pandemic, so this year will mark its second annual performance. Other featured musicians will include prominent Yuba-Sutter performers such as John Paris, Virgil Atkinson, and Jan Roberts-Haydon, the principal flutist in the Yuba Sutter Symphony. 

Tags

Recommended for you