An Oroville man was arrested in Plumas Lake Monday morning after being found in possession of a stolen driver’s license, stolen property, stolen mail and several sets of mailbox keys.
Samuel Smiley, 30, was arrested at around 4 a.m. after being found sleeping in a vehicle at the intersection of Wilcox Ranch Road and Casa Dulce Way, Plumas Lake, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. The license plate on the vehicle Smiley was found in was reported stolen and did not match the vehicle’s VIN.
The victim of the stolen driver’s license was contacted by law enforcement and reported that the stolen license was used fraudulently by Smiley to open a casino player’s account. Prior to his most recent run in with law enforcement, Smiley was arrested on March 8 in Plumas Lake after allegedly stealing property from various neighborhood mailboxes.
The U.S. Postal Inspectors Office was notified of Smiley’s latest arrest.
On Monday, Smiley was booked into Yuba County Jail for possession of stolen property, identity theft, fraud, possession of burglary tools, and conspiracy. As of late Monday, Smiley remained in Yuba County Jail on $15,000 bail.