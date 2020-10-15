An Oroville man died and two others were injured in a vehicle collision on Highway 70 north of Marysville late Wednesday night.
Tou Kue, 27, and Chue Kue, 36, of Oroville were travelling northbound on Highway 70 around 11:15 p.m. when their vehicle drifted onto the east shoulder just south of Chandler Road. When the driver corrected the vehicle, he drove across the center left turn lane in front of a vehicle driving southbound, driven by Laurice Reed, 30, of Marysville.
The front of Reed’s vehicle collided with the left rear of the other vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. Chue Kue, who was in the passenger’s seat, suffered fatal injuries in the collision, while Tou Kue and Reed both suffered moderate injuries.
All three of the individuals were wearing their seatbelts and alcohol and drugs are not considered to be a contributing factor in the fatal collision.