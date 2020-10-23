Christopher Gardiner, 21, of Oroville, has been identified as the passenger killed in a car accident on Highway 99 north of Paseo Road, according to Sutter County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Chad Niswonger.
Gardiner and Sadie Bradford, 27, of Oroville were passengers in a 2000 Honda Accord driven by Jett Clark, 29, of Oroville, headed south on Highway 99 at an undetermined speed on Thursday morning.
For unknown reasons, Clark allowed the car to leave the roadway where it hit a tree, causing the car to flip over. The car came to rest on its roof facing west. Bradford was able to self-extricate herself and emergency personnel assisted Clark out of the vehicle. Gardiner was pronounced dead at the scene.
Clark and Bradford were transported to Adventist Health/Rideout with major and minor injuries respectively. According to the California Highway Patrol, no occupant restraints were used at the time of the crash and the incident remains under investigation.