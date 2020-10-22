A 21-year-old Oroville man was killed in a car accident on Highway 99 north of Paseo Road Thursday, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.
At around 5 a.m., a 2000 Honda Accord driven by Jett Clark, 29, of Oroville, was headed south on Highway 99 at an undetermined speed. When it reached north of Paseo Road, for unknown reasons Clark allowed the car to leave the roadway and it hit a tree.
The car overturned and came to rest on its roof facing west. Sadie Bradford, 27, of Oroville, a passenger in the car was able to self-extricate herself. Fire and ambulance personnel assisted Clark out of the vehicle. The third occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.
Clark sustained major injuries and Bradford minor injuries. Both were transported to Adventist Health/Rideout. As of late Thursday, the identity of the deceased passenger had not been released.
CHP reported no occupant restraints were utilized at the time of the crash. The incident remains under investigation.