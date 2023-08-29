Federal officials said Tuesday that 42-year-old Julius Rucks of Oroville was sentenced Monday to 12 years and nine months in prison for the distribution of fentanyl.

According to public proceedings and court documents, Rucks sold more than 1,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to a confidential source and undercover agent on Dec. 6, 2018; Jan. 10, 2019; and April 3, 2019.

