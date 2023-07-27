An Oroville woman who has been charged with two counts of second degree murder following a double fatal crash in June in Sutter County was denied a reduction in her bail on Wednesday, the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office said.

Vickie Hedden, 68, of Oroville, allegedly had alcohol in her system when she was involved in a head-on collision that claimed the lives of 21-year-old Allyson Nevarro-Salazar and a 1-year-old girl on June 9 on Highway 99 and Paseo Road near Live Oak.

