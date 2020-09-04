A campaign as “the youngest candidate on the ballot for Yuba City Unified School District’s governing board” was announced in a news release by Nicolo Orozco.
“My youth, and family connections to current students, provide a perspective that is much needed on our school board,” he was quoted in the news release. “Further, I have remarkably strong experiences both as an educator and public servant.”
After spending a year working on his general education at Yuba College, he said he transferred to Georgetown University and completed an undergraduate course of studies in psychology. He worked in schools in both certificated and classified capacities, according to the news release.
He said he has seven years experience in YCUSD schools.
“My experiences teaching classes across multiple grade levels as well as working in school systems outside of YCUSD have provided me with an expanded perspective of what education can be and needs to be,” Orozco said.
“Although my main driving force has always been the betterment of public education, my service background is distinctly diversified in my work as a fellow for the Initiative on Catholic Social Thought & Public Life.”
When schools transitioned to a virtual environment in March, he said, he joined California’s Disaster Healthcare Volunteer program to serve those communities and facilities which have faced some of the hardest burdens of the global pandemic.
“I have coordinated emergency responses and strike teams to respond to many crises, including some of the deadliest outbreaks in the state.”