In an effort to end what she sees as “unethical political practices in Sutter County,” Courtney Ortega announced Monday night that she will run for the Sutter County Supervisor District 2 position currently occupied by Supervisor Dan Flores.
Ortega, who is listed as a community impact staff member for the Church of Glad Tidings, said she has been a longtime community service professional with a background in state politics. Ortega said she was prompted to run for the District 2 position to clean-up politics in the county.
“I am running to help put an end to greedy and unethical political practices in Sutter County,” Ortega said in a statement announcing her candidacy. “I cannot allow current Supervisor Dan Flores to run for reelection unopposed after he accepted his new job as the lead economic development manager for the City of Marysville. As a community we need to put a stop to self-interested politicians who double dip, and waste taxpayer money. Sutter County needs leaders dedicated to serving Sutter County.”
Marysville recently hired Flores as its new Community Development director, a move seen by some to be at odds with his role as supervisor for Sutter County.
“We hired Dan Flores to fill our vacant Community Development Director position after doing an extensive recruitment and panel interviews,” Marysville City Manager Jim Schaad previously told the Appeal. “We also hired an Assistant Community Development Director. The decision to hire an assistant director was made prior to selecting Dan as the Director and was made based on the City’s need to focus on economic development, downtown revitalization, and housing needs for the community.”
In its announcement of the Flores hiring, the city said Flores “brings a unique perspective to the challenges that face small and medium businesses in our region” because he has owned and operated a small business for 21 years.
Ortega previously wrote an editorial for the Appeal addressing Flores’ hire where she identified herself as a community activist for the Church of Glad Tidings.
“Sutter County and the city of Marysville are two entirely different jurisdictions, and most people would think it quite odd and convoluted to support and represent both simultaneously,” she wrote. “... It appears to me that Flores’ motivation to work for the city of Marysville while pursuing his office as supervisor is nothing more than a local example of Nancy Pelosi or Diane Feinstein. Prioritizing one’s own agenda and goals over the people who they’re supposed to be representing.”
Tom Walther, public relations coordinator for the Yuba-Sutter Wreaths Across America program and first vice president of the Military Officers Association for Yuba, Sutter, Colusa, Butte, Nevada and Placer counties, in a letter to the Appeal offered a different perspective of the hire.
“For those who are unaware, Dan Flores, who currently serves as a Supervisor for Sutter County, accepted a position working for a neighboring municipality outside of Sutter County,” Walther wrote. “It is extremely common for Supervisors to have day jobs – in fact, in recent history Preet Didbal, past Mayor/Councilmember of Yuba City, worked for the State of California, and Tej Maan, past City Councilmember for Yuba City, was a Department Head for the County of Yuba. Having a day job is not a conflict.”
Ortega said for the past 10 years she has “worked passionately for the betterment of others,” including nonprofit service with organizations such as Mission Builders and the Peace Corps, as well as lobbying and staffing at the Oregon Legislature and in education.
She also said she has been a local leader in lobbying for an end to Sutter County’s local state of emergency, as well as lobbying for Sutter County’s resolution to ban medical mandates.
“The people of Sutter County District 2 deserve to be represented by their local government,” Ortega said in her statement. “There are plenty of opportunities to cut taxes and spending if the priority is there. I will prioritize saving constituents money, supporting local businesses and law-enforcement, and most importantly serving the people of Sutter County.”
Ortega and her husband, German, have two daughters, Rosaisela and their new baby Abigail. Ortega can be contacted at 541-915-3719 or info@electcourtneyortega.com.