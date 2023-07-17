Following a very active wet few months earlier this year, a large sinkhole on Ostrom Road in Yuba County resulted in its partial closure in early May.
A little more than two months later, all major repairs have now been completed and the road was reopened to the public on Saturday.
According to officials, repairs were needed on Ostrom Road between Virginia Road and South Beale Road after a culvert that ran under the road failed, which caused the sinkhole. Yuba Water Agency officials previously expected the work to take six to eight weeks and it required Ostrom Road to remain closed until construction was complete.
Because the culvert is owned and maintained by Yuba Water, the agency took the responsibility for the repairs. Officials said the culvert provides irrigation water to farmers in southern portions of Yuba County.
The “aging culvert” was identified as needing repairs, but Yuba Water officials said as water deliveries began for this year’s irrigation season, leaks began to erode the infrastructure around it, leading to the development of the sinkhole.
“Yuba County recently redid this portion of Ostrom Road and did an excellent job,” Ryan McNally, Yuba Water’s director of water resources and flood risk reduction, previously said in a statement. “It’s unfortunate that this took out a stretch of brand-new road, but we are so grateful that no one was hurt.”
Yuba Water had made partial improvements to the aging pipe last year and had planned to make additional improvements over this past winter, which would have prevented the failure, officials claimed. However, Yuba Water said that work was delayed when “no qualified contractors submitted bids for the project.” The timing of the work also was a factor, officials previously said.
“We typically have a narrow window of time during the winter months to avoid interfering with harvest and springtime irrigation,” McNally said in May. “That small construction window can be a challenge, especially in a wet year like this. Now, we’ll make the repairs immediately – but this will not be a band-aid. We will make the permanent fix now.”
Yuba Water previously said it would cover the full cost of the repair in partnership with “South County irrigation districts” and that no taxpayer dollars would be used for the work.
DeDe Cordell, communications manager for Yuba Water, said the final cost of the repairs was still unknown due to the various amounts of work that needed to be done.
“We don’t have final costs yet,” Cordell said in an email on Monday. “We still need to do striping and fences, and some other odds and ends. And we’re still receiving final invoices. Probably need a couple more weeks to harden up costs and have the road finishing touches complete before we can say with certainty how much.”
Cordell said the canal associated with the closure was down for 26 days.