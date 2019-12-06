An Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration will start in Yuba City with the annual procession.
Cora Garcia, one of the main organizers with the Guadalupana Association of St. Isidore, said the event will begin with the parade which will end at St. Isidore Catholic Church, where there will be a Mass followed by a gathering in St. Isidore Hall, which will include food and dancing.
Garcia said the event is to celebrate Our Lady of Guadalupe, also known as the Virgin of Guadalupe. She said in Mexico the Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration takes place on Dec. 12 each year but here, they start the celebration on the closest Sunday to that date.
The parade will begin at noon (although people will begin gathering at 11 a.m.). The Mass will begin at 1 p.m., the gathering and other activities will follow. The event will wrap up around 5 p.m.
She said if the weather is bad, there will likely still be people who walk the parade route – however, the floats and horses may cancel in that case.
According to a press release from the Yuba City Police Department, the Guadalupana Association received permission to close the following streets from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.:
-- The parade will begin on Garden Highway and Percy Avenue and then go north on Percy Avenue to Morton Street and turn left onto Morton Street and then go to Clark Avenue and will end at the St. Isidore Catholic Church, 222 S Clark Ave., Yuba City.
Clark Avenue will be closed from Franklin Avenue to Hillcrest Avenue. No parking will be allowed on Clark Avenue between Gilsizer Slough and Julie Drive while Clark Avenue is closed.