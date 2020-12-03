The annual Our Lady of Guadalupe parade in Yuba City has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event would celebrate Our Lady of Guadalupe, also known as the Virgin of Guadalupe.
Cora Garcia, one of the main organizers with the Guadalupana Association of St. Isidore Catholic Church of Yuba City, said in Mexico, the celebration takes place on Dec. 12 each year, but in Yuba City they typically host the parade on the closest Sunday to that date.
Garcia said, however, this year on Saturday, Dec. 12, they will have the Lady of Guadalupe statue outside of St. Isidore in the back by the parking lot from 6 a.m. until around 5 p.m. so people can go sing, pray and celebrate her.
She said they ask that people go in small groups, social distance and wear masks.
The church is located at 222 S Clark Ave., Yuba City.