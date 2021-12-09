After two years of not being able to hold the large group celebration due to COVID-19 restrictions, the annual Our Lady of Guadalupe procession in Yuba City will return on Sunday.
What started as a gathering that began around 40 years ago with a small group of people, has grown into an event expecting around 4,000 people. The Yuba City procession is held to honor the patron saint of Mexico, Our Lady of Guadalupe.
The event, sponsored by the Guadalupana Association of the St. Isidore Catholic Church in Yuba City, will begin its celebration at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday at the church for “mañanitas,” a time where the church group hires a mariachi band to sing music to the patron saint of Mexico. The event is then followed by a mass at 6 a.m. at St. Isidore Catholic Church. After mass, hot chocolate and bread will be served at 7 a.m.
For the procession, there will be street closures in Yuba City starting at 10:30 a.m. and the procession will begin at 11 a.m., departing from Garden Highway and Percy Avenue. The procession will be traveling northbound on Percy Avenue to Morton Street before continuing to Clark Avenue and traveling southbound until reaching St. Isidore Catholic Church in Yuba City.
Cora Garcia, president of the Guadalupana Association, said the procession will include floats representing the four apparitions of the Lady of Guadalupe in 1733 in Mexico. Aztec dancers, “Guadalupana” dancers and dancers dancing “la danza negra,” or the black dance, will also be participating during the procession. There will be “charros,” known as Mexican cowboys, with their horses. Garcia said people come from different places to participate in the celebration.
The procession will also include the Queen of Guadalupe, a selected princess for the procession. According to Garcia, the princess is chosen based on the grades of the student, the community service hours they have obtained, their participation in the church and how many raffle tickets they sell.
Following the processions will be another mass at 12 p.m. at St. Isidore Catholic Church and after mass, there will be dancers and food until 4 p.m. Garcia invites all people to participate, even those that do not consider themselves Hispanic or Catholic.
Garcia recalls celebrating the annual Our Lady of Guadalupe day in Mexico in the small town of Michoacan. As a young girl she would look forward to the celebration every year.
“The celebrations held in Mexico don’t compare to the ones here,” said Garcia. “In Mexico, there would be dancing and singing all day, at every hour on Dec. 12. No one would hire the musicians, they would just come, sing to the Lady of Guadalupe and celebrate and then leave. Here, to some extent, we are limited. Last year, because we couldn’t be inside the church due to COVID-19 restrictions, we wanted to sing outside starting early in the morning and the priest told us we couldn’t just sing at that hour because we’d wake up the neighbors and so last year we weren’t able to hold the ‘mañanitas’ the way we wished.”
Garcia said she has received tremendous support from community members to hold the festivities this year. Garcia said that not only did she receive generous donations from the Hispanic community, but also from other ethnic groups. This year she does not know how many people to expect, especially knowing that the celebration fell on a Sunday and knowing there may be rain on that day.
“Since being a child, I always liked to volunteer at the church,” said Garcia. “For me, the Lady of Guadalupe intercedes for us. God is first but his mother is there to intercede for us. I grew up celebrating her and so have my children who were born here. My children have always participated in the celebration, although sometimes I have to push them, but this is our tradition. This is everything for me.”