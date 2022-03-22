What started out of boredom, in the dark days of a pandemic lockdown, is now gaining traction as a new theatrical sensation.
“Out to Pasture” is an original work that is the brainchild of writer Michelle Carter, actress Alison Gilbreath, and director Jenny Connors.
“It started when I was at home during COVID,” said Gilbreath. ”I was looking for something to do, and something to learn, as an actress. I found a blog of my friend’s, Michelle Carter, and I really enjoyed it, so I asked her to write a monologue. I put that out on YouTube and Jenny saw it.”
Connors is the founder and president of Women’s Theatre Collective, a nonprofit organization in Sacramento with the goal of supporting and empowering women through theater arts.
When Connors saw Gilbreath’s monologue on YouTube, she immediately reached out to collaborate on the possibility of a full-length show. Both Gilbreath and Carter eagerly agreed.
“We worked on it together,” said Connors. “I mean we really workshopped it and played around and figured out what worked best and what had the best feel for what we wanted to say.”
It took the three women nine months to fully gestate the piece and bring “Out to Pasture” into the world. The show premiered in November 2021 at the Sutter Street Theater in Folsom, Gilbreath’s home turf, before going on a local tour. They chose to run the tour through March in honor of women’s history month.
The conclusion of their pilot tour will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City this weekend, but they hope to schedule more shows in the future.
“Out to Pasture” is a one-woman one-act show consisting of seven monologues. Connors describes the show as funny and dramatic with lots of high energy from Gilbreath. The central character, “Jeniffer,” played by Gilbreath, is a woman who grapples with the merging realities of her identity as a woman on the verge of turning 50. Gilbreath’s solo performance is supported only briefly by Erik Dahl who plays “man.”
Gilbreath is originally from England and studied acting at some of its most prestigious schools. She took a break from the performance world after moving to America to focus on her children, but now she’s back in the game full swing. Although her acting resume is extensive, Gilbreath said this show has been the most challenging.
“I’ve learned the most from this,” said Gilbreath.”The most ever … in my entire career. It’s definitely changed my life as a professional.”
The original “Out to Pasture’’ monologue was a finalist in the Monologues & Poetry International Film Fest. The full-length show is the second original work to be produced by the Women’s Theatre Collective, but it is Carter’s first.
“I never thought I would write a play,” said Carter. “I never even considered it, or thought that anything I could possibly write would be worthy to appear onstage. But I am just so honored and blown away by the way that Alison and Jenny are bringing this to life onstage. It’s a play by real women about real women, and I think there’s no doubt that we need more of those.”
Every production that is produced by the Women’s Theatre Company has a percentage of proceeds donated to a nonprofit that benefits women’s causes. For the Yuba City performances, the group has partnered with the Jenna McKaye foundation and will donate 25 percent of ticket sales toward helping victims of sex and labor trafficking.
There is currently only one weekend left to catch “Out to Pasture” before the ladies take a hiatus. Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will be hosting the show at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. Only two performances are available: one on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Doors open one hour before showtime. Tickets are $20 and are available at yubasutterarts.org. Masks are recommended. Proof of a COVID vaccination or proof of a negative PCR test is required.
To learn more about “Out to Pasture” and the Women’s Theatre Collective, visit www.womenstheatrecollective.org.