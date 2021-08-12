Fire crews continued to fight a grass fire in the Yuba County foothills that was threatening over 1,000 structures. As of Thursday afternoon, the Glen Fire was 209 acres and 15 percent contained, according to Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit public information officer Mary Eldridge.
Cal Fire believes structures have been affected, and Eldridge said an assessment team was on site Thursday to determine the extent of the damage. She said structures could range from residences to barns and outbuildings.
On Thursday, crews continued working to build the containment line around the fire while also putting out spot fires within the containment line and ones outside. Eldridge said the emergence of spot fires could depend on wind and heat. She said the fire area has many standing dead trees that are making for intense burning.
The fire started around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office evacuated residents Wednesday evening. Yuba County spokesperson Russ Brown said 67 evacuees (23 households) were accessing care and shelter resources. He said the evacuees were put up in hotels or in parks that have trailer hookups.
“We have a team that will be making direct contact with each household this morning,” Brown said in an email Thursday. “Evacuees were given a 24-hour telephone number to call if they were experiencing any issues or needed information.”
As of around 5 p.m. Thursday, evacuation orders had been lifted in all but one zone in Yuba County. The zone still under the evacuation order is where the fire originated and includes Willow Glen Road, according to Brown.
“Residents of Brownsville and lower Challenge that were evacuated yesterday north of Frenchtown, including New York House road corridor, were allowed to return last night,” Williams said in an email Thursday.
Zones 092-A/B and 005 were clear to repopulate along with zones 0061 and 089-B as of 10 a.m. Thursday, according to Yuba County.
Williams said Marysville Road is open from Willow Glen Road. Residents of the Brownsville area and to the north that want to head toward Marysville can take La Porte Road toward Bangor, and evacuated residents that have animals left at home that need assistance can contact Animal Care Services at 741-6478.
“Our ACS division is working alongside our Posse to get to animals within the evacuation zone for care,” Williams said.
A temporary evacuation center was set up at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds on Franklin Avenue, Yuba City, on Wednesday and was closed at 10 p.m., according to Brown.
Gretchen Cupp, president of Yuba-Sutter Domestic Animal Disaster Assistance, said evacuees can take their dogs to the Flower House at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds to be taken care of. Cats can be taken to Whiteaker Hall in Yuba City.
For more information, visit community.zonehaven.com.