Yuba County has collected just over $3 million from the Measure K sales tax, approved by voters in the last election. That money, which was supposed to enhance the county revenue stream, is being held in trust until the legality of the measure’s passage is decided in court, according to Yuba County media and community relations coordinator Russ Brown.
Measure K passed in 2018 with a simple majority of 53 percent and raised the sales tax by one cent in unincorporated portions of Yuba County. The measure was challenged in December 2018 by the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association and Yuba County citizens Charlie Matthews and John Mistler, who argued the measure should have been classified as a special tax, which requires a two-thirds majority to become law, according to Appeal-Democrat archives.
Yuba County Superior Court Judge Stephen Berrier ruled that Measure K should have been a special tax because of language in the tax that mentioned specific uses for funds collected such as public safety services. The decision was made in September 2019; the tax went into effect April 2019 while the lawsuit was pending.
The Yuba County Board of Supervisors voted to appeal the Superior Court ruling. Brown said no date has been set yet for the next step in the appeal process and that over the next couple of months briefs and responses to those briefs will be filed by both sides.
“Our county counsel does not expect to see any real movement in the case until after the mid-year,” Brown said via email. “Perhaps as late as July or August.”
In the meantime, the county will continue to collect money from the tax that is being placed in a trust that remains untouched until a final ruling is made, Brown said.