Crews are scheduled to start nighttime paving work on Sunday on a stretch of Highway 70, or E Street, in Marysville.
Over the next two months, Caltrans advised that motorists may experience delays between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday. Crews will be repaving all lanes on northbound and southbound Highway 70 between First Street and Sixth Street through the end of June.
Weather or unexpected events may delay or postpone work.
The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at Caltrans District 3.