Motorists traveling through southern Butte County near the Butte-Yuba County line next week should expect delays due to paving work that is scheduled, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) said.
Overnight traffic control is expected to take place from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday at locations between East Gridley Road and Lower Honcut Road just north of the Butte-Yuba County line. Caltrans said drivers should allow for additional travel time through the area.
“Flaggers at each end of the construction zone will be used along with a pilot vehicle. Motorists are reminded that pilot vehicles are to be followed at all times within the project zone for the safety of construction crews and travelers. Failure to follow pilot vehicles may result in a $220 citation with traffic fines doubled in construction zones,” Caltrans said. “Crews will be paving the transition from the current roadway to the newly constructed southbound lanes. After paving and striping work is completed, all north- and southbound traffic will then be shifted to the new lanes to allow the contractor to work on the east side of the highway.
The construction schedule is subject to change due to weather, equipment or material availability or other unexpected events.”
Caltrans said the work being done is part of a $50 million project by Caltrans and the Butte County Association of Governments to widen the existing two-lane highway to four lanes with a center median two-way left turn lane between East Gridley Road and the Butte-Yuba County line, widen the shoulders, build a new bridge over Honcut Creek and increase the clear recovery zone area for errant drivers to safely recover and correct direction.