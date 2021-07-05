Motorists may experience traffic delays over the next couple of weeks when traveling Highway 70 just north of Marysville due to construction.
According to Caltrans, crews will be conducting overnight work with one-way traffic control scheduled to take place:
–From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. today (Tuesday) through Friday for paving work.
–From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. July 12 through July 16 for striping work.
Motorists are advised to allow additional time or use alternate routes during the roadwork.
After the paving and striping is complete, crews will start wrapping up work on the $61.1 million Highway 70 Simmerly Slough Bridge replacement project.
Caltrans will provide construction updates on portable roadside message boards, on Twitter (@CaltransDist3), and on Facebook (@CaltransDistrict3).