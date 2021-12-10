It had been three weeks since Rawley, a seven-year-old dachshund, had been missing.
His owner, Gina Fomin, had tried everything to find him. She posted flyers in town. She posted announcements on social media and she even went to the animal shelter to try and locate Rawley. Time was passing and Fomin felt heartbroken not knowing where Rawley could be.
On the morning of Nov. 22, a father and son were coming back into town after going hunting. As Josh Cook, the father, was driving through South Township Road, his 12-year-old son spotted a dog crossing the road a few feet ahead.
“I was actually on the phone through Bluetooth talking with a client or somebody and Jude saw the dog cross the road and he told me, ‘dad, pull over, you got to pull over. You got to stop,’” said Cook. “So I got off my phone and pulled over. We were on one side of the road trying to get the dog to come to us. Then it crossed back over the road where it had came from and went down into this ditch. There was a culvert pipe that connected two ditches and it went into the culvert pipe.”
Cook went down in the ditch and into the pipe trying to call out the dog by whistling at it. He then remembered that they had some beef jerky in the car and he told his son to go get it. Cook threw pieces of beef jerky to the dog trying to lure it out. The dog ate the pieces but was too scared to come out.
Cook said inside the culvert pipe the dog had an old rag he was laying on and probably living with. The dog also looked so malnourished that his skeletal figure could be seen through his skin. About 30-40 minutes had passed by and Cook did not see a way they could get the dog out.
“I had other things going on, and I didn’t know how we were going to get the dog,” said Cook. “I told my son, ‘hey buddy, we got to go, we can’t stay here all day.’”
Knowing the feeling of losing a pet, Jude Cook insisted to his father that they try to stay and help the animal. He could not leave the dog alone knowing that it could be someone’s loved pet. Jude Cook remembered the feeling when their family’s 13-year-old yellow labrador retriever passed away and if he could spare someone the sadness, he would, so he insisted that they help and asked his dad to call his mother so she could help as well. His mother called animal services who drove out to meet the father and son. Due to the fact that the dog wasn’t coming out, the animal shelter called Oswald Tudor Fire Station 8 in Yuba City. As firefighters arrived, the father and son left due to other responsibilities they had to attend to but at least they knew the dog was going to be rescued.
The pipe was probably 20-30 feet long, said Captain Nathan Sokoloski, from the fire department. Sokoloski and Steven Martinez, another fireman, arrived at the location and used a water hose to get the dog out. From one end of the pipe, the crew watered the pipe and at the other end animal services had a net set up to trap the dog.
“I don’t know how the dog got there, but nobody would have known the dog was in the ditch to be honest,” said Sokoloski. “Sutter County animal services took the dog afterwards.”
That same day in the afternoon Fomin received a call from a woman at the animal shelter saying they found her dog. As they confirmed it was her dog by its unique features, Fomin raced to the animal shelter to pick him up.
“They were closed so she let us in and she said, ‘just be prepared,’’’ said Fomin.
The dog was in bad shape. Rawley was severely dehydrated and suffering from malnutrition but as soon the dog recognized the owner’s voice, Rawley lifted his head and began to wag his tail and tried to get up to meet her despite his condition. The animal shelter informed Fomin of how Rawley was rescued. She then proceeded to take him to the veterinarian where they ran Rawley’s bloodwork and surprisingly he was well despite the malnutrition.
“On the 29th of November, he had a one week follow-up with the veterinarian and during that one week, he put back three pounds,” said Fomin. “The following Monday, the veterinarian, he was so thrilled with his progress and how well he was coming back.”
The family who spotted the dog were curious to see if the dog had been found by an owner and so the mom called local veterinarians and the son, Jude Cook, went on social media to see if anyone had posted about it.
“We were able to connect with the owner,” said Josh Cook. “Just to hear how thankful she was and how much she loved the dog and that she had been praying that somebody would find him. I feel like it was providence that we came across the dog. You know, he might have only come out of that ditch for just a few minutes and crossed the road and we just happened to see him.”
Fomin and her dog Rawley along with Josh Cook and his son Jude planned to meet at Oswald Tudor Fire Station 8 on Friday to thank the firefighters. Fomin also submitted a nomination request for Jude Cook to receive a Good Samaritan Award by the mayor.
“I’m just so grateful,” said Fomin.