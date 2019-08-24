Lifelong local resident and owner of the Brick Coffee House Café Don Blaser announced in a news release he will run for Yuba County Board of Supervisors, District 2, representing the Marysville area.
The District 2 seat is presently occupied by Mike Leahy.
As a third-generation farmer, Blaser worked with the family farming operations in Yuba, Sutter and Butte counties for 15 years until taking the position as purchasing agent and then vice president and controller of Yuba City Steel Products, according to the press release. Sixteen years ago, after three decades at Yuba City Steel Products, Blaser and his wife, Lavina, opened the Brick Coffee House Café.
“Investing in Marysville just felt like the right thing to do,” Blaser wrote in the press release. “Lavina and I had our first date at the State Theater, our engagement party at the Lotus Inn and we frequented all the shops like Bradley’s, Schneider’s and Putman’s. I truly feel that Marysville is a hidden gem and deserves a chance to be great again.”
Blaser is past president of the Marysville Business Improvement District and a former board member of the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce. He currently sits on the Marysville Joint Unified School District Career Technical Education Advisory Committee and the Yuba-Sutter Employment Development Department Economic Development Strategy Committee.
Blaser attended Sutter High, Yuba College and graduated from UC Davis with a degree in agricultural economics.
His experience with agriculture, business, government and Marysville give him the perfect background to lead as supervisor for the district, he said.
“I have a good relationship with City Hall and I think I can contribute to communications between the county and city to work on our biggest issues. I’ll be trying to help find solutions to reduce crime, increase tourism and tax revenue and invest in road repairs and infrastructure. It’s all tied together.”
The Blasers recently celebrated 50 years of marriage. They have two children and four grandchildren.
“Marysville is certainly not boring,” said Blaser. “In a world with a lot of vanilla towns, we are more rocky road. We are still the arts and culture hub of the region and I truly feel we can be the jewel of Yuba County again.”