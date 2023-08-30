Representatives of RUSH Personnel Services Inc., a staffing agency which serves the Yuba-Sutter area, announced this week that its longtime president and owner, Bonnie Peracca, passed away on Aug. 24 after a brief illness.

Her daughter and RUSH Vice President Heidi Erickson said that the “42-year community leader” was at home surrounded by family and friends when she died. Peracca was 83.

