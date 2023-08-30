Representatives of RUSH Personnel Services Inc., a staffing agency which serves the Yuba-Sutter area, announced this week that its longtime president and owner, Bonnie Peracca, passed away on Aug. 24 after a brief illness.
Her daughter and RUSH Vice President Heidi Erickson said that the “42-year community leader” was at home surrounded by family and friends when she died. Peracca was 83.
“Bonnie was recognized for her acumen as a business woman winning the internationally recognized Athena Award not just because she embodied the true spirit of a ‘Woman Owned Business,’ but also the determination and fearlessness of a single mom who climbed her way up through a business environment wrought with challenges by embracing technology, hiring talented staff and even starring in her own TV commercials,” representatives with RUSH said. “Bonnie helped many thousands of people gain employment in her four decades of committed service and she really enjoyed giving back to the communities in which she prospered. There were so many successes that she continually hired staff to keep up with the demand for new offices, increased payroll and always insisted on community involvement such as the local chamber of commerce where she was a board member and sponsor of business expos, industrial BBQs, golf tournaments, rodeos and many others.”
Peracca also was involved with service organizations, schools and charities including the RUSH Toys For Tots campaigns in Redding, Chico and Yuba City.
“RUSH is deeply saddened and will forever miss the woman who was ‘The Leader in Staffing’ and with her founding principles and 42 years of guidance, we are poised to continue serving Northern California,” the company said.