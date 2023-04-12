Paint your wagon 1

Actors rehearse a scene from “Paint Your Wagon,” which is set to open at The Acting Company in Yuba City on Friday.

 Courtesy of The Acting Company

The 1950’s Broadway musical comedy “Paint Your Wagon” will be opening at The Acting Company in Yuba City this Friday at 7:30 p.m. 

“Paint Your Wagon” was written and lyricized by Alan J. Lerner with music by Frederick Loewe. This local production is directed by Pat Hill, a longtime theater veteran and one of the company's original founders. 

Tags

Recommended for you