Two individuals were arrested early Sunday morning after a report of a wrong-way driver and the accident that allegedly occurred as a result.
According to the Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol, Natasha Adams, 26, of Marysville was allegedly driving her 2012 white Honda Accord southbound in the northbound lanes of State Route 70 near Kempton Road at about 2:15 a.m. Additional callers who reported the incident said Adams’ vehicle also was spotted at State Route 70 and E. Nicholaus Road and then at State Route 99 at the State Route 70 split.
CHP reported that at 2:20 a.m. a responding officer approached a two-vehicle collision at State Route 99 and Howsley Road involving two white Honda Accords.
Both vehicles allegedly sustained “major left side sideswipe damage.” CHP said an initial investigation indicated that the vehicle driven by Adams was allegedly going the wrong way, southbound in the northbound lane of State Route 99.
CHP said “Adams displayed several symptoms of alcohol intoxication” and was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence with injury. The driver of the other vehicle involved, 29-year-old Yolanda Salas of Olivehurst, also “displayed symptoms of alcohol intoxication,” CHP said, and also was arrested for driving under the influence.
Adams and Salas were both transported to Adventist Health/Rideout hospital and were each released to the hospital for medical care.
CHP said the report will be forwarded to the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office for review.