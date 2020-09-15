Two men charged with the murder of a Yuba City man after attempting to prevent a vehicle theft last week appeared in Sutter County Superior Court Tuesday.
Edgar McKnight, 18, and Danny McKnight, 20, were both charged with the murder of Victor Camacho, 19. Danny McKnight was also charged with misdemeanor brandishing of a deadly weapon.
Both defendants were arrested over the weekend.
The alleged incident took place on Sept. 10 when Camacho tried to stop the defendants from stealing his father’s car in the 2700 block of Howlett Avenue, Yuba City.
Camacho was dragged after attempting to reach in their vehicle to disable it and was found on the roadway with major injuries.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Their arraignment was continued to Sept. 30 at 1:30 p.m.
As of late Tuesday, both McKnights remained in Sutter County Jail each on $1 million bail.