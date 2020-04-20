Two men allegedly involved in a shooting in East Linda last week were arraigned in Yuba County Superior Court and had not guilty pleas entered on their behalf.
The shooting occurred Thursday in the 1600 block of Cattail Drive. A gunshot came from a silver Honda Accord, directed at a Dodge truck. The bullet missed the truck and entered a residence through the wall, almost hitting a juvenile inside. Joshua Schroer, 22, was driving the Honda and Damian Stearns, 18, was a passenger and allegedly fired the gun. The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.
They were located by the Yuba City Police Department and arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. A gun was discovered after a search of the vehicle that matched the caliber of a casing found at the scene of the shooting, according to Appeal archives.
After being transported to the sheriff’s office for questioning, Schroer reportedly became combative and assaulted a sheriff’s sergeant.
Schroer and Stearns appeared in Yuba County Superior Court on Monday from Yuba County Jail via video conference call. Stearns was charged with assault with a firearm and shooting at an inhabited dwelling and/or occupied vehicle. While reading the charges against the two men, Judge Julia Scrogin said Stearns allegedly used a Springfield .45 caliber handgun during the shooting.
Schroer was charged with the same two counts as Stearns as well as resisting an executive officer and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Schroer was convicted in Yuba County for second-degree burglary in December 2016, according to Scrogin. After enhancements due to the 2016 conviction, Schroer faces up to 44 years in prison if found guilty on all counts. Stearns faces up to 21 years in prison.
The public defender’s office was appointed to represent Schroer and another law office was appointed to represent Stearns.
Scrogin increased Schroer’s bail from $250,000 to $300,000. Stearns’s bail remains at $250,000. Both were in custody as of late Monday.
The two are next scheduled to appear for a pre-hearing conference on May 13 with their preliminary hearing scheduled for May 15 at 9 a.m. in Yuba County Superior Court. At the preliminary hearing, a judge will decide if there is enough evidence for the two to be tried for the charges filed against them.