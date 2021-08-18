Evelyn Synak, a retired U.S. Air Force Reserve veteran in Marysville, redecorated her home during the pandemic lockdowns and searched online to purchase a wooden American flag to add to her home decor. She found them to be out of her budget and that’s when someone suggested she should try making one on her own.
From the back porch of her home, Synak taught herself to create custom signs for family, friends and herself. She described her learning process as trial and error, as she would get inspiration from Pinterest and watch YouTube videos to learn more.
“It kind of just started as a hobby in my home because I got bored like anybody else,” said Synak. “My first flag I made from my home was definitely lopsided and crooked, but my really good support system of friends and family were like, hey, let’s try and figure it out.”
With the support of her community, Synak had a soft opening for her store Lady Liberty Home Goods, located at 319 D St. in Marysville, in April. The grand opening of the store was in August during the annual Peach Festival in which she participated as a vendor. Synak constantly posts sales and offers on her social media platforms to amplify her presence as a small business owner. These platforms help her sell to those from other states in the U.S. However, not all sold products in her store are hers.
“So throughout the U.S., we buy wholesale from a bunch of different makers, mom and pop shops and we sell it in our store,” said Synak. “We have everything from chopsticks from Wisconsin to chocolate made in Southern California to candles made in Georgia. And they’re all just different makers. We even have some local makers here too.”
Synak said buying from other vendors can be a strenuous process, as she tries to buy from small businesses who share similar values as her. Some stickers Synak sells in her store come from a vendor who donates part of their proceeds to mental health awareness. The candles she sells originated from a Georgia teacher who also began to create candles in the pandemic and now owns a candle shop.
“A big part of our business is supporting local or small businesses. We’re very pro community,” said Synak. “It’s so hard nowadays for people to go to stores like Marshalls, Ross, Amazon, and see that there’s so many things that are exactly the same. So here they get to come, and they can completely choose to customize their order.”
Synak doesn’t stop at creating, she also looks to inspire it in others. An employee and close friend of hers is also a maker for her store’s products. Paris Pack, front salesperson, has created wall hanging string decor for Lady Liberty Home Goods. Synak also plans to hold events in the future, in which customers can take courses from the makers to create crafts. She hopes to host classes on how to create wooden flower bouquets for bridal parties in the future.
“No home is the same,” said Synak. “‘I’m proud when I get to make something for somebody and I see their face light up, like the whole ability to create something completely unique that’s tailored to their home style, their lifestyle, and it has all their dreams and aspirations in it is very special.”