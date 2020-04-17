At their next meetings, supervisors in Yuba and Sutter counties will consider a recommendation from the registrars of voters to send a request to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office to expand vote-by-mail options for the November election, according to a news release.
Sutter County Elections Clerk-Recorder Donna Johnston said voter safety and poll worker safety is a concern given the pandemic and limiting in-person balloting will help keep the community safe.
Yuba County Elections Clerk-Recorder Terry Hansen said Yuba County is moving forward with the plan of a primarily vote-by-mail election this November. She said residents should be on the lookout for updates and further details, according to the release.
The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will consider the recommendation on April 21 and the Yuba County Board of Supervisors will do the same on April 28.
Also, there was some movement in local coronavirus statistics.
One case was confirmed on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 40. Sutter County has 25 cases and Yuba County has 15 cases. No one is hospitalized as of late Friday and 19 people have recovered. Four were reported recovered on Friday, according to the online dashboard.
During her evening briefing Friday, Dr. Phuong Luu said the stay-at-home order is continuing to work and that she understands the eagerness of people to reopen the area. She made clear that when that does take place it will not happen all at once.
“When we do decide to open up it should be a phasing in approach to ensure the health and safety of all residents of Yuba-Sutter,” Luu said.
Adventist Health/Rideout Chief Executive Officer Rick Rawson joined Luu during the briefing and thanked the community for its response to the order and said the hospital has been preparing and is ready for any possible surge that may arise.
“I believe that is one of the reasons why our counties have seen much less prevalence than all the counties around us,” said Rawson of the community’s compliance with the order. “And it is a huge amount of gratitude that our staff has for that.”
Sutter County public information officer Chuck Smith said there are no plans to change the stay-at-home order at this time.
“However, local health officials are cautiously optimistic about the slow rate in the increase in cases here,” Smith said via email.
Smith said health officials are at the same time working with county, city and private industry representatives on plans for possibly loosening restrictions within parameters established by the order and also planning for a possible surge in cases and need for alternate care sites.
“The situation remains fluid,” Smith said. “To avoid a resurgence – to make any relaxing of the existing order possible – social distancing would have to be continued, good hand hygiene is necessary, people would need to stay home if they are sick, and wearing facial coverings while in public will have to be observed.”