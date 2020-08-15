The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every aspect of daily life for months now, so how is the real estate market holding up? Here is what a couple local realtors had to say:
“The market is slow but steady,” said Janae Morris, realtor with Nexthome Campbell Realty. “The lack of inventory is keeping the market incredibly competitive.”
Michael Harris, realtor for ReMax Gold, echoed this sentiment, saying that he has seen low-grade, underlying changes but no effects as devastatingly as they were to the markets in previously rough years.
“(The) difference between markets then and now is there are not as many properties for sale so supply and demand is way more stable now,” said Harris.
Morris said homes that are priced appropriately on the market at this time have multiple offers, thus creating offers over asking price.
“There is no indication of falling prices,” said Morris. “However, we have no idea what the recovery will look like and cannot predict what the future holds with budget cuts at the state and local level along with uncertain employment outlook.”
When the shut down first happened, Harris said he definitely noticed a lull in activity but prices in the market have held up very well the past few months.
“I do believe the market should remain fairly stable as long as we continue to have good indicators like the recent jobs market and consumer confidence which seems to be the case now with retail spending having substantially gone up in recent weeks,” said Harris.
Morris said the last few months have been a little different than an average, with extra forms being required and not being able to do open houses.
According to Morris, she is only allowed to have members of the same household enter homes at the same time, which has made her showings very different from the norm.
Whether you are buying or selling, Harris said always let common sense prevail and never close on a bad deal.
Advice for sellers
For those in the market for a home at the moment, Morris recommends getting pre-approved with a local reputable lender and finding an agent that communicates well with you.
“Communication is one of the most important factors in a real estate transaction,” said Morris. “Maintaining good communication between agents and clients can help reduce stress in what can be an emotional and stressful transaction.”
Harris recommends to have your finances in line when you are ready to buy.
“Meaning don't carry too much debt, but if you do have credit cards don't carry more than 30 percent of your total credit line ever,” said Harris. “Having six months income in savings, twelve would be even better. Harris also recommended to have at least 15/25 percent of the purchase price of the home in liquid cash ready to spend so you are not strapped for money at close of escrow.
Harris said proactive sellers can also have a Home Inspection Report or a pest inspection done to help sell their home.
“If there are any issues it gives you the opportunity to address them and, by doing that, you help yourself retain market value or if the buyer pays for it then the buyer will have something they can come to the seller with to either make repairs or concession in price,” said Harris.
Advice for buyers
When selling a home, less is more, according to Harris, because buyers want to envision their stuff in the new-to-them space.
“Declutter or have a yard sale and sell off stuff you're not using,” said Harris.
In addition to decluttering your home, Morris also recommends that sellers do any necessary repairs, consider getting their home professionally cleaned and ask a real estate professional advice about staging.