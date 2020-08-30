Although the COVID-19 pandemic halted many aspects of daily life, the slower pace has been welcomed by the many animals at local shelters in search of their forever homes.
Heather Nall, animal care services manager for the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, said that shelter inventory at the Olivehurst-based facility has hit all-time lows on multiple occasions during the pandemic.
“We noticed an increase in adoptions in April when the stay-at-home order was originally set in place,” said Nall. “Adoptions have stayed relatively steady, with fluctuations of the numbers. It seems to hit in waves here at Yuba County, but has stayed consistent.”
In Sutter County, Megan Anderson, animal shelter supervisor at Sutter Animal Services, said that while she wouldn’t say there has been an increase in adoptions since the onset of the pandemic, she said the demand for adoptable animals has increased because there are just not as many coming into the shelter.
“Because more people are at home, the dogs are not getting out and running away,” said Anderson. “The animals are content to stay in with their families when they are home all the time instead of getting into mischief while they are away at work.”
Due to the pandemic, Nall said, Yuba County Animal Care Services is currently closed to the public, but adoptions can be scheduled by appointment, and Nall said the slower pace brought on by the pandemic is the perfect time to act for those thinking of bringing home a furry friend.
“I feel that with our current situation of social distancing, there is not a better time to welcome a new addition to the family,” said Nall. “Since many of us are asked to remain at home, they can provide that extra time with an animal that it takes to transition to a new home.”
Pets available for adoption in Yuba and Sutter counties can be viewed online at www.petharbor.com and Nall said potential adopters are encouraged to call to inquire about a pet of interest and schedule an appointment.
“What better time to empty the animal shelter than now?” said Nall. “Don’t let these dogs spend their lives in quarantine. Allow them to spend your quarantined time with them.”
Anderson said it is currently kitten season and although not many dogs are available for adoption in Sutter County there are many kittens in need of a forever home.
Nall said a new addition to a household can ease that anxious feeling many have during uncertain times.
“Providing a sense of comfort for many of us as we tread these uncertain waters of the current pandemic,” said Nall. “As many people are unsure about the expectations of socially distancing, imagine being alone in a shelter, just wishing you had a family to spend the time with. These shelter animals are in quarantine, and would love to spend the rest of their lives as your companion.”
Before deciding on a pet, Nall said she encourages families to think about their lifestyle and how a pet would fit into that.
“This could determine whether to adopt a younger animal versus an older animal, a smaller animal versus a larger animal, etc.” said Nall. “I honestly feel that once a family visits the shelter, the animals pick out their family. You can almost just see the instant love when a family walks by a certain kennel or cage. It’s that instant “this is the one, moment.” These are fun to witness.”