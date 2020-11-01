The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has presented many challenges this year, including an additional strain on the already-short supply of affordable housing within Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties.
Gustavo Becerra, executive director of the Regional Housing Authority for the tri-county area, said the pandemic has tightened the inventory of affordable housing within the region even further as more and more people are in need.
“Many people lost employment as a result of the pandemic, and the need for affordable housing in our communities grew even further,” said Becerra.
The current housing market for renters is “not good,” according to Becerra.
“Available inventory of rental housing remains extremely low, thus putting upward pressure on rental pricing,” said Becerra. “Landlords, on the other hand, are seeing very favorable rental pricing for their properties.”
Becerra said the rental market in the tri-county area is not seeing price inflation and shortages like many other areas of California such as the Bay Area, but prices are on the rise due to the shortage of available rentals.
Colleen Wrysinski, landlord and broker associate for Keller Williams Realty in Colusa, echoed that, saying there are few to no available homes or apartments in Colusa County and the housing situation is equally as challenging in the Yuba-Sutter area right now.
“All my units are re-rented before the current tenant even moves out, once they give notice,” said Wrysinski. “Some landlords are really jacking up the rents, which is unfortunate.”
Wrysinski said in some situations, it would actually be cheaper for a tenant to buy something than to rent.
“It is making it challenging for tenants who are being displaced by owners selling their properties,” said Wrysinski.
Edward Bevacqua, producing branch manager at Evergreen Home Loans in Yuba City, said there is also a high demand for the low inventories of available homes for sale at this time.
“Multiple offers are very common and we have buyers stacked up and ready to go when a new listing comes available,” said Bevasqua. “Overall we are extremely busy and enjoy giving great rates to borrowers in our community.”
According to Bevacqua, mortgage rates have been close to the all-time lows at this time, which allows customers to refinance to lower terms, pull out equity or purchase larger, more expensive homes with lower monthly payments.
“It appears that the rates will stay low for some time as long as we don’t see too much inflation as mortgage bonds don’t like inflation,” said Bevacqua.
According to Wrysinski, the sales numbers are pretty dramatic in Yuba and Sutter counties at this time, with Yuba County rising to 22.47 percent and Sutter County up to 41.86 percent.
“The Days on Market (DOM) numbers are telling as well,” said Wrysinski. “Especially in Colusa County where the average went from 71 to 54, but the median went from 19 to four. Buyers went through most of the available inventory in those markets.”
Wrysinski said there are currently 22 active listings, or approximately six weeks of inventory, in Colusa County.
“Yuba County is at 81 which is less than four weeks and Sutter is at 82 which is almost exactly four weeks,” said Wrysinski. “Anything under about eight weeks is considered a seller’s market.”
According to Wrysinski, the median price trend is showing that more homes are selling more quickly than before as well.
“As long as the Fed keeps interest rates propped up, I don’t expect this situation to change much,” said Wrysinski. “There is still a serious housing shortage in all these counties. Plumas Lake is booming with new construction but they are also selling quickly as well. There is one new home builder in Colusa County, the other just sold out in August. They are priced high for Colusa County but they have sold a few since opening.”
The area is also seeing more out-of-area buyers that are looking to relocate to less populated areas, according to Wrysinski.
“Stonyford has become the ‘shelter in place’ destination for Bay Area buyers looking for a second home to escape to,” said Wrysinski.