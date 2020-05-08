Construction activity in jurisdictions in Yuba and Sutter counties, along with road maintenance on local highways, have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The following is a roundup of how local construction had been impacted and updates on the latest projects.
Road Maintenance
Road maintenance projects are an important part of helping people get around and a crucial component to keeping commerce moving smoothly.
A number of projects are ongoing and planned for the Yuba-Sutter area and officials ask that motorists be prepared for delays as work gets completed.
“We plan to wrap up projects on Highway 20 in Yuba and Sutter counties this fall,” said Gilbert Mohtes-Chan, with Caltrans.
The Highway 20 projects, in Timbuctoo and Browns Valley in Yuba County, are two separate projects on both sides of the Yuba River and there will be delays of up to about an hour planned for next week or the following week.
“Motorists can expect one-way traffic control on both sides of the Yuba River during the week,” he said. “They should allow extra travel time as they drive through a seven-mile stretch of roadway between Marysville Road and lower Smartsville Road.”
Mohtes-Chan said both projects will require intermittent rock blasting along the highway, which is when the delays will be the longest. Blasting is expected to happen at the Timbuctoo site first.
“After each blast, the contractor needs to make sure all the explosives have been discharged and debris is cleared off the highway,” he said. “We will make sure everyone is given advance warning about the operation. The contractor anticipates blasting operation to take place in the early afternoon.”
He said there’s a $450,000 paving project, currently out to bid, for Highway 99 from Smith Road to Highway 20, that could start in the early summer.
Highway 20 in Sutter County is undergoing a $32.8 million project to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion on the Caltrans project is expected in fall 2020.
Caltrans and the city of Live Oak are replacing old pavement, flattening the roadway, constructing new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrading drainage systems, and improving traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street on Highway 99. Completion is expected in 2021 on the $37 million pavement and streetscape project.
There are three ongoing Caltrans projects in Colusa County as well.
Yuba County’s public works director, Mike Lee said they have four projects planned for this summer with no closures planned but there will be traffic controls with delays.
A $4 million overlay project that consists of asphalt pavement overlay of 41 various road segments throughout the county totaling 19 miles, which is currently out to bid.
Feather River Boulevard will get spruced up with a pavement rehabilitation project between Algodon Road and Ella Avenue. He said federal aid will help with the project that’s estimated to cost $2 million.
“There’s an Erle Road pavement rehabilitation project between Arboga Road and Edgewater Circle,” Lee said. “It’s funded partially through the Local Partnership Program portion of (Senate Bill) 1. Estimated construction cost is $650,000.”
The Rices Crossing Bridge replacement over Oregon House Creek, funded through the Highway Bridge Program, has an estimated cost of $3.6 million.
Sutter County’s director of development services Neal Hay said road overlay and seals projects that were approved as part of the fiscal year tentative road plan at an April board meeting are scheduled to be completed from May to August.
Road seals projects planned for this spring include Bogue Road from Township Road to Clements Road, Clark Road from Broadway to East Butte Road, Clements Road from Bogue Road to Franklin Road, Butte House Road from Township Road to Acacia Avenue, Eager Road from Live Oak Boulevard to Tierra Buena Road and Live Oak Boulevard from Yuba City Limits to State Route 99.
Road overlay projects planned for this summer: Ensley Road from Knights Road to Reclamation Road, Karnak Road from Ensley Road to Reclamation Road, Bear River Drive from Brewer Road to Placer Road and Placer Road from Bear River Drive to Riosa Road.
Sutter County
Sutter County jurisdictions have all experienced impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly to new construction starts. The ongoing situation and the uncertainty surrounding it has delayed many projects that are in the works, though officials remain hopeful to get back to business sooner rather than later.
For the county as a whole, new construction starts in 2019 were up approximately 5 percent from the year before. The majority of the building permits issued in the county were for solar permits, followed by agriculturally-related structures and accessory buildings, said Doug Libby, principal planner for Sutter County Development Services.
This year was shaping up to be better than average as well, he said, but then the COVID-19 shutdown happened.
“No new permits were issued during the total shutdown although the county offered the opportunity for limited inspections to existing permit holders,” Libby said. “As expected, the pandemic has caused a decline in construction and inspections.”
In terms of commercial projects, the only projects currently occurring that have been permitted are agricultural projects and solar projects.
Libby said the county is processing entitlements for the first phase of development in the Sutter Pointe Specific Plan, called Lakeside at Sutter Pointe. Lakeside will comprise 873.5 acres and include 3,388 single-family and 399 multi-family homes, 44.8 acres of employment centers, 25 acres of commercial centers, 59.1 acres of parks, 54.8 acres of open space and a K-8 school.
That project is anticipated to move forward in the second half of this year, he said. The county is also currently processing a proposed 84-lot estate residential subdivision on the east side of Sutter. A public hearing is expected to be scheduled for the project in the near future.
“Staff is optimistic that construction will increase once the state and local directives pertaining to COVID-19 have passed,” Libby said.
Yuba City
The city also experienced an uptick in new construction starts in 2019. The valuation of new projects constructed in 2019 was up $5 million from the year prior, or nearly $23.5 million, said Benjamin Moody, director of the Yuba City Development Services Department.
This year was shaping up to be an average year up until the pandemic – normal meaning limited residential construction, a lot of solar and electrical upgrades with a few large developments being constructed and planned for. One project recently approved includes a 40-unit apartment complex for the Regional Housing Authority.
Despite that, local and state stay-at-home orders and the state’s definition of essential and non-essential construction has affected many projects and the availability of materials and supplies, among other things.
“The city was able to accommodate the projects that had been issued permits prior to the pandemic, however, during the pandemic the city and contractors continue to feel various impacts,” Moody said.
Some of the biggest commercial projects in the works include an intermediate care facility on Stabler Lane (51,000 square feet; permit has been issued), the LDS Feather River Temple on Butte House Road (41,484 square feet.; in the plan review stage) and an America’s Tire Store on Stabler Lane (10,904 square feet; permit has been issued).
In terms of residential projects, a three-story, 40-unit apartment complex on Garden Highway is currently under construction. Two larger residential developments are in the works as well (Harter Specific Plan/Bogue Stewart Master Plan) though there is no current timeline for construction on either. Moody said the city is expecting limited residential construction in the near future, and the added uncertainty of how the COVID-19 will impact the economy has only made it more difficult to construct affordable housing in California.
“The City Council recently made significant decisions to aid residential and commercial development in the city,” Moody said. “In early March, just before the COVID-19 pandemic, the council approved reducing impact fees, citywide, and updating the city’s utility undergrounding policy. Unfortunately, this has been overshadowed by the pandemic but is significant going forward for future development.”
Live Oak
Since 2010, the city has seen an average of approximately five construction starts per year. In 2018 and 2019, the city had approximately 50 new construction starts per year. This year was shaping up to meet and even exceed that mark, though officials are unsure how the pandemic will play into things.
“We have one subdivision who just started construction in February,” said City Manager Aaron Palmer. “They anticipated significant progress this year, but have slowed their rate since the pandemic. We are not yet sure how this is going to affect the construction.”
The subdivision has approximately 170 lots. It was anticipated to be completed in three years, prior to the pandemic, Palmer said. There are a few other subdivisions in various stages of the approval process as well.
There are no commercial projects or industrial projects currently in progress for the city. A significant Highway Streetscape project is underway, and officials are hopeful the completion of that project will lead to more commercial interest.
“The city has completed a couple of major public works improvements projects,” Palmer said. “We increased the water main in Pennington Road crossing Highway 99 to a 12-inch main. Also, the city is nearly complete with the first phase of the Well 7 project, which constructed a new 1,000 (gallons-per-minute) water supply well on the northeast side of Live Oak along with the necessary water treatment facilities.”
Yuba County
The Yuba County Building Department has continued to process all permit applications during the crisis, but when Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu changed her directive to an order permitting activities were limited to new housing construction, according to Yuba County Building and Code Enforcement Manager Jeremy Strang.
“I think it’s safe to say that all projects have been affected in some way by COVID-19,” Strang said via email. “I’d also like to say that despite the speed with which we were all impacted by the COVID health crisis, I am pleased with my office’s response thus far.”
In the first four months of 2020, the county received 608 permit applications, approved 301 and issued 271. Thirty-six are pending review. So far this year, the county approved 190 new single-family dwellings with final occupancy, according to Strang.
Commercial permits have been approved in Brownsville for a new retail store and a new gas station/mini mart. In Linda, a permit for a new gas station was issued and two other gas station permits are under review. The county issued a permit for a parcel distribution center in Olivehurst that will cost approximately $3.1 million. The permit for construction of three commercial storage units in Plumas Lake is under review and is expected to cast around $2.1 million, according to Strang.
“We don’t necessarily have the technological resources to process permits remotely – that is intake, compliance reviews and inspections,” Strang said. “We have scrambled to create new workflow processes to keep business moving forward as best as we can while at the same time complying with COVID operations safety protocols.”
Yuba County Director of Administrative Services Perminder Bains said the county will be receiving proposals next week regarding the Tri-County Juvenile Rehabilitation Center, which will cost approximately $21.5 million. The $1.8 million Airport Taxiway Project is in the process of going out to bid and the county is waiting on approval to send out a request for proposal for the $21 million jail expansion.
Marysville
Construction projects in the city of Marysville have not been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Community Development Director Jonathan Wright.
“We don’t have a high level of construction occurring,” Wright said.
The only project forced to shut down because of the local stay-at-home order was the $1.5 million construction of Surf Thru Car Wash on Fifth Street. Wright said every other project was deemed essential enough to continue. Construction of the new car wash has restarted since the latest order was issued by public health.
Adventist Health/Rideout has four construction projects ongoing. A ground mount solar farm is being installed for $807,000, solar canopies are being built over parking lots on I Street and Fifth Street for $800,000 and $370,000. The hospital pharmacy on 5th Street is being remodeled for $70,000, according to Wright.
A new steeple is being installed at St. Joseph Catholic Church for $353,000. A new training facility is being added for the Local 228 on East 10th Street for $400,000. River Valley Bank on B Street is being remodeled for $350,000. The Habitat Life Center on F Street is adding new dorms for $240,000. On the residential side, a new home is being built in the 2300 block of Val Drive that costs $160,000. In addition, an apartment building in the 1500 block of B Street is being remodeled and apartments are being added for $190,000, according to Wright.
Jake Abbott, Chris Kaufman and David Wilson contributed to this report.