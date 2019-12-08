“It’s just amazing how you can see all these people, even little kids, coming every year, even if it’s cold,” said Cora Garcia, one of the main organizers of the annual Our Lady of Guadalupe parade with the Guadalupana Association of St. Isidore.
People of all ages lined the streets of Yuba City for the annual Our Lady of Guadalupe parade on Sunday.
Each year, the parade takes place to celebrate the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe – which is a Mexican holiday celebrated on Dec. 12 annually.
Garcia said locally, they have the parade on the closest Sunday to that date.
Garcia said the celebration is for Our Lady of Guadalupe, the Catholic Church’s title for the Blessed Virgin Mary, who appeared before Juan Diego four times in the 1500s.
She asked Juan Diego to build a church for her, according to lore. However, people didn’t believe Juan Diego.
The fourth time Our Lady of Guadalupe appeared before Juan Diego, she asked him to gather roses to present to the church bishop as proof of their encounter. When Juan Diego went to deliver the roses, they fell from his cloak and revealed the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
“That’s how they finally believed that was real,” Garcia said. “... Then they built the church in Mexico and they celebrate it every Dec. 12.”
The parade started on the corner of Garden Highway and Percy Avenue in Yuba City and was led by Charros carrying flags – they were followed by a group holding the shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Garcia said typically, there are four floats in the parade – one for each time Our Lady of Guadalupe appeared before Juan Diego – but because they were short on floats this year, there were only two.
This year, she said, participation was a bit less than normal because of the threat of rain.
Many of the parade goers followed the procession to St. Isidore Catholic Church – where mass was held immediately following the parade.