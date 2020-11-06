Mark Thorp, business advocate for the Paradise Ridge Chamber of Commerce, said the community of Paradise breathed a collective sigh of relief this week as the first showers of the season fell in the area on Friday, signaling a much anticipated end to the wildfire season.
Sunday marks the two-year anniversary of the Camp Fire that devastated the Paradise Ridge community and remains one of the deadliest and most destructive wildfires in California’s history.
Sparked by a faulty electric transmission line, the blaze burned 153,336 acres in Butte County, destroyed 18,804 structures, prompted evacuations of more than 30,000 residents and took the lives of 85 people.
“Over the course of the last two years, the Ridge community has worked tirelessly to recover from the wildfire and move toward rebuilding the community they call home,” said Carolyn Denero, Explore Butte County executive director. “By a sheer sense of collaborative will and perseverance, this entire community is demonstrating strong signs of rebirth and renewal.”
Thorp said community activities started off slow, as many people were reluctant to come back to the area due to the several complications that arose due to the scorched lands, including hazardous debris and water quality concerns.
“Two years out we are coming along nicely -- slowly, but we are getting there,” said Thorp.
According to Thorp, many of the businesses that have reopened within the community are those that are conducive to the rebuilding efforts.
“We have two hardware stores open, and the tractor supply just reopened which was huge for the community,” said Thorp.
Other establishments, such as eateries, have reopened as well, said Thorp, but many are still operating mobile units at this time.
“We are seeing the desire for food establishments that are brick and mortar so that is another good sign,” said Thorp.
Thorp said there have been other positive signs of recovery, as many have started the process of rebuilding homes within the community.
According to the Make it Paradise website, 1,317 building permit applications have been received, 1,190 building permits have been issued and 440 single family homes have been rebuilt in Paradise as of Nov. 4. Seventy multi-family units have been rebuilt as well, with another 265 multi-family unit building applications received and 216 multi-family unit permits issued.
According to Thorp, an estimated 17,000 structures within the community were destroyed in the fire out of the 26,000 in existence before the Camp Fire.
“We hope to continue to rebuild an average of 400 homes per year,” said Thorp. “But using simple math you can see how long that would take considering the number of homes that were lost.”
According to the town of Paradise weekly recovery updates, another major step in the recovery efforts was taken last week as they were awarded $1.8 million from the Economic Development Administration for a comprehensive transportation study.
“This study will conduct a holistic analysis of the Paradise transportation network and will outline critical gaps in infrastructure, conflicts, pinch points and other barriers to potential future evacuation events,” it was stated in the update. “Using this information, the study will identify priorities and a plan for town-wide safety and circulation improvements.”
A major issue amongst the conflagration’s many issues, was routes out of the community, which became clogged and hampered evacuation.
After debris removal efforts were completed last year, the community has also been focused on removing hazardous trees from private properties in the burn scar, with government and private programs available to assist residents with this process. Those who do not enroll in a tree removal program face the possibility of a lien being placed on their house for the cost of the tree removal.
Pacific Gas and Electric
In March, Pacific Gas and Electric Company pleaded guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the utility’s role in the catastrophic wildfire. PG&E also pleaded guilty to one count of causing a fire in violation of the state penal code.
“It can never be said too many times: We accept responsibility for our role in the Camp Fire, and all 23,000 employees are committed to making sure our equipment never again causes a catastrophe like this,” said Bill Smith, interim CEO of PG&E, in court while accepting the utility’s sentence in June. “On behalf of everyone at PG&E, I’m truly sorry for the terrible loss of life and the physical and emotional damage resulting from the fire. I recognize that no apology, no plea, no sentencing can undo that damage, and no passage of time can lessen the anguish we heard expressed in this courtroom.”
The utility was sentenced to pay the maximum total fine and penalty of approximately $3.5 million in addition to paying $500,000 to the Butte County District Attorney Environmental and Consumer Protection Fund to reimburse costs spent on the investigation of the wildfire.
“While nothing will repair the wounds caused by the Camp Fire, we hope the actions we are taking will begin to restore the trust of our communities and their confidence that we are working to keep them safe,” said Smith. “Your Honor, we have come before this Court, the Camp Fire victims, and the community – with humility and respect – ready to be held to account for this tragedy and committed to regaining the trust that we have broken.”
FEMA
FEMA has provided more than $238 million in assistance to local and state government agencies as well as residents of Paradise to support Camp Fire recovery efforts, according to a release issued by the organization.
“Individuals and households received $84 million to manage rental expenses, home repair and home replacement costs, in addition to grants to replace personal property and cover other disaster-related expenses,” it was stated in the release. “As part of an extensive direct housing mission, FEMA also developed the 72-acre Gridley Industrial Park, with 289 manufactured housing units and mobile homes for thousands of displaced Butte County residents.”
Hazard mitigation grants totalling more than $25 million distributed to Butte County and the town of Paradise will be used on projects intended to reduce or eliminate the long-term risk to life and property from a future hazard, including an emergency notification systems, fuels reduction initiatives, administering code enforcement, installing ignition-resistant materials in homes and creating a defensible space program.
“Due to the size and severity of the Camp Fire, FEMA established a long-term community recovery office in Paradise to take a holistic, long-term view of critical recovery needs and coordinate the mobilization of resources at the federal, state and community levels,” it was stated in the release. “Collectively, we are vested in and committed to the area’s long-term recovery plan to restore a functioning, healthy economy, improve infrastructure, expand housing, address environmental considerations, and make Butte County and the Town of Paradise more resistant to future disasters.”