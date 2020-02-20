A man was rescued Wednesday evening after his paraglider was entangled in power lines, cutting power to much of the Olivehurst area for a time.
The pilot was attempting to land the paraglider in the area of Skyharbor Drive and Arboga Road in Olivehurst.
Olivehurst Firefighter Daniel Kopaf said they got the call around 5:10 p.m. Pacific Gas and Electric Company had to ground the lines in order to make contact with the man.
PG&E spokesperson Paul Moreno said the paraglider made contact with a 12,000-volt distribution line.
When rescue crews arrived he was conscious and communicating and later treated by paramedics, according to a Yuba County Sheriff’s Department press release. After he was treated by paramedics at the scene an ambulance transported him to the hospital for evaluation.
“Throughout the evening we actively restored power,” said Moreno.
Moreno said 6,600 PG&E customers were affected by the incident and the last few customers’ power was restored at 11:15 p.m.
The identity of the man has not been released.