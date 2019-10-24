The parents of an Andros Karperos Middle School student who died by suicide in May filed a civil lawsuit earlier this month against the school district and members of the staff alleging their negligence led to the 12-year-old girl’s death.
Dan and Morgan Ocheltree filed a lawsuit in Sutter County Superior Court on Oct. 7 naming the Yuba City Unified School District, A.K. Principal Clint Johnson, counselor Todd Tyler and alluded to 50 other unnamed staff members as defendants in the case. The family is seeking general, special and punitive damages for what they allege was negligence, wrongful death and a violation of their civil rights.
The Ocheltrees said their daughter, Madison, 12, who died by suicide on May 24, was a victim of bullying incidents, which the school officials were allegedly aware of but did nothing to intervene, offer counseling or prevent further bullying.
“Adolescent suicide is becoming a plague, it’s a problem, and the state mandates that all districts implement plans for suicide prevention. The district did that but didn’t follow its own policy,” said Steve Gurnee, an attorney at Gurnee, Mason, Rushford, Bonotto & Forestiere, who is representing the Ocheltree family in the case. “…The family is extremely distraught at the loss of their daughter and nothing will replace her, they just want to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
Lawsuit
On April 5, one of Madison’s friends reportedly told a teacher at A.K. that Madison said via text she was going to take her own life in May. The teacher showed the text to several other members of the school staff, at which time Johnson referred the reporting teacher to Tyler, according to the lawsuit.
Despite having notice of Madison’s intent to take her own life, the lawsuit states, Tyler conducted only one counseling session with Madison on April 5, which entailed her answering a questionnaire before being sent back to class.
The lawsuit alleges there was no follow-up counseling, nor did school officials notify Madison’s parents of their daughter’s intent or of any problems, ultimately depriving them of the opportunity to seek counseling for Madison. The district has a policy that requires staff members who suspect or have knowledge of a student’s suicidal intentions to promptly notify the principal or school counselor, who then must notify the student’s parents or guardians as soon as possible.
The Ocheltree family alleges school officials and the district were negligent in that they were aware of Madison’s intentions, but failed to create a safe environment, enforce the district’s own rules, provide adequate counseling and inform the student’s parents.
The family also asserted a wrongful death complaint against the defendants for failing to provide counseling to Madison and failing to notify the parents, which prevented them from providing counseling or other mental health treatment, resulting in her death.
Lastly, the Ocheltree family alleges the defendants were deliberately indifferent to, or acted with reckless disregard of, their own rights under the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution to a familial relationship and companionship with their daughter, resulting in the death of Madison and the termination of that relationship.
The school district plans to respond to the lawsuit within the process of litigation but cannot comment publicly on a pending lawsuit, said Superintendent Doreen Osumi in a prepare statement.
“The subject of this lawsuit is a tragedy that shook our community and left parents, teachers, and students grieving and in shock. We join our community in grieving this profound and heartbreaking loss,” Osumi said in the prepared statement. “We want every one of our students to feel safe and accepted, and to understand there are people who care and to whom they can turn for help. School based mental health clinicians, school counselors, psychologists and social workers are available to students and their families by calling (530) 822-4420.”
The next step in the lawsuit is a status conference set for April 6, 2020, where attorneys representing all of the parties involved will meet to set a timeline moving forward. The Ocheltree family is seeking a jury trial, in addition to damages. The family’s original claim with the district was for $5 million, but the total amount will ultimately be determined by a jury, Gurnee said.