The Marysville City Council unanimously passed a resolution recently to restrict vehicle access to the Hollywood Trailer Park, Sand Plant and Thorntree sites.
The Marysville Police Department has recovered several stolen vehicles in those areas, according to Chief Chris Sachs.
According to a staff report, over 125 vehicles, boats, and trailers had recently been removed from two of the three locations.
“The abandoned vehicles are often stripped apart, leaking oil or other fluids that is not good for the environment,” Sachs said in an email. “We also receive reports of vehicles driving up the levees and in an effort to protect these areas, we need to limit the vehicular traffic.”
As of late Friday, Sachs said there are no vehicles or persons in the Hollywood Trailer Park.
“With the winter months coming, it is imperative to close these areas,” Sachs said. “All of these areas are high water areas during the winter months.”
Sachs said officers will continuously patrol and monitor the three locations and the resolution will reduce the amount of stolen vehicles being abandoned and fewer complaints of people driving vehicles up the levee system.
During the council meeting, council member Bill Simmons brought up concerns from the public about whether a section of the Marysville Cemetery property could be added to the resolution. Sachs said the Marysville Fire Department is conducting vegetation management at the cemetery within the city limits.
“We will be placing a gate in the near future at the southeast corner to limit vehicle access to the nature area just north of the cemetery,” Sachs said.