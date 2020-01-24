(Editor’s note: This is the second of a three-part series covering the recent Sutter County Candidate Forum at Boyd Hall on Jan. 22. The final part of the series will be published on Sunday.
Three supervisorial seats in Sutter County are up for grabs in the upcoming election. Eight candidates vying for those positions discussed a variety of topics during a recent candidate forum put on by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and Appeal-Democrat.
The forum included candidates from districts covering the Live Oak area (District 1), southwest Yuba City (District 4) and south Sutter County (District 5). In District 1, candidates included incumbent Ron Sullenger and Nick Micheli. In District 4, the candidates were Karm Bains, Stacy Brookman and Tej Maan. For District 5, candidates included incumbent Mat Conant and challengers John Buckland and Sarb Thiara.
Some of the topics discussed during the forum included the potential for a 1 percent sales tax increase, the prevalence of domestic violence in the community and the impacts of the trucking industry in south Sutter County.
The following is a summary of each candidate’s response.
Q: The county is surveying residents about the feasibility of a 1 percent sales tax increase, citing flood control and levees. Do we need a sales tax increase?
Micheli said maintaining the slurry wall improvements to the area’s levees is more expensive than originally anticipated. Later in the forum, he said he is strongly opposed to any tax increase. The only way he would support it is if it were a last resort to ensure public safety.
Sullenger said he believes there needs to be a good attempt at better management of the funding the county currently receives. He said sacrifices might have to be made, but he doesn’t want to pay more taxes. He said he’s not in favor of a tax increase.
Brookman said he is unequivocally against a tax increase and that the county should make due with what it has. He said an audit could help find efficiencies. He said the county might also benefit from hiring a good grant writing team to find extra money lying around. He said he will fight a tax increase.
Maan said there is no way he would support a tax increase. He said any time the county needs something, the first reaction is to raise taxes, but the best solution is to better manage the resources the county currently receives. He said the county needs to do better at prioritizing its funding for what it needs most.
Bains said he will support the decision his constituents make regarding a sales tax increase if they vote for or against it. He said there is an opportunity for the county to hire more grant writers to look for additional money.
Conant said he doesn’t support a 1 percent sales tax increase. He said that there are many areas, including in his own district, that wouldn’t benefit from the increased sales tax for levee improvements like Pleasant Grove and Nicolaus.
Thiara said he doesn’t support a tax increase because there are other ways to find the money. He used President Donald Trump as an example for being able to find the money to build a wall. He said he will work with other supervisors on the board to solve the problem.
Buckland said he is opposed to a tax increase. He said the county needs to be more conscious with how it is spending its funding but raising taxes is not the right way to address its issues.
Q: Domestic violence and related crimes make up roughly 1/3 of local arrests … what could officials do to raise awareness and solve this problem? Also, did county supervisors do all they could to help Casa de Esperanza rebound from its fire?
Sullenger said Casa de Esperanza provides important services to a certain segment of the county’s population and that the county didn’t hold up its end of the load when dealing with reconstruction of its headquarters after a fire severely damaged it in 2016. He said he was happy with his own performance in helping and hopes the organization gets the funding it needs from the jurisdictions it serves to continue providing services.
Brookman said he feels the county drug its feet on the issue, as the damaged headquarters sat unused for a long time even after the insurance company conducted its process. He said the county would benefit from setting some money aside for education about the issue of domestic violence and ways people can identify signs of someone being victimized.
Maan said Sutter County tried but ran into insurance issues, though the process probably took a little longer than it should have. As leaders, he said, county supervisors need to highlight the issue and educate the community about domestic violence through schools, churches, community events and community policing.
Bains said the county needs to support women through outreach and education and providing the resources they need. He said the county’s handling of the matter was unacceptable and that even if the insurance company held up the process, the facility should already be reconstructed by now.
Conant said the organization has done a fantastic job for women and children throughout the Yuba-Sutter area. He cited the insurance company as one of the main hold ups. He said the county could do a better job educating young men and men about respecting women. He said behavioral health and public health departments could help with educating through classes and trainings.
Thiara said the insurance company can only give so much and that the entire community needs to get behind the effort to help get the job done. He said supervisors can do a lot more and suggested the county conduct some sort of session with the community to get their input.
Buckland said part of the solution of addressing the issue of domestic violence is through education. He said the county didn’t move quick enough on rebuilding Casa’s headquarters and ended up reducing the building’s capacity. He said the county needs to do more to help the organization provide services to the community.
Micheli said it’s pretty clear the county drug its feet on the reconstruction effort. He said the county could benefit from more community outreach and by reaching out to other volunteer service groups to see if they can help.
Q: In regards to the trucking industry south of Barry Road … what plans will provide support for the local trucking industry and what is the best way to merge trucks safely onto Highway 99?
Brookman said the trucking industry in the county is currently in a bit of a mess, partly because the county didn’t get ahead of it early on. He said the county needs the industry and that decisions need to be made with public safety in mind when figuring out a safe way for trucks to enter and exit Highway 99.
Maan said the industry brought jobs back to the county and that the dollars made in the industry come back to benefit the entire economy. While it has been a source of jobs, he said those in the industry shouldn’t be allowed to do whatever they want. He suggested a traffic light would help with the trucks merging onto Highway 99.
Bains said he fully supports the trucking industry and said it’s the lifeblood of this economy and community. He said a roundabout isn’t sensible for that intersection but ultimately Caltrans is responsible for implementing a change.
Conant said the area definitely needs a stoplight because it isn’t safe currently for trucks that are merging and because there is too much traffic. He said truckers are critically important for the community, but the companies themselves need to keep the concerns of residents in mind.
Thiara said a traffic light is needed in the area to help with the issue. He said each truck operating out of the county generates close to $250,000 in income a year, which ends up coming back to the county, so the industry is important for the county to support.
Buckland said the idea for a roundabout on the highway won’t work. He suggested the county widen the road and put in a left lane merge so that truck traffic has an opportunity to enter the roadway and get up to speed before merging.
Micheli said the issue will ultimately come down to what Caltrans decides. He said his biggest concern is the lack of code enforcement overseeing the industry. In his district, he said he knows a resident whose well was contaminated due to runoff from a trucking company. He questioned why the county hasn’t done more to enforce its code.
Sullenger said the county has only one code enforcement officer and she is spread thin as it is, so enforcing the code is easier said than done. He said the trucking industry is a good thing for the county but admitted the county didn’t fully understand how big it would become early on. He said Caltrans isn’t fond of placing a stop light in the area, but expects there to be much more discussion between all parties before a decision is made.