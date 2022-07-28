HeatFile.jpg

Yuba-Sutter native Raeann Magill, of Manhattan, Kansas, rides her bike on East Butte Road near the Sutter Buttes amid the heat in July 2020 in Sutter County.

 Appeal-Democrat file

An extreme heat wave is expected to broil northern portions of the Sacramento Valley through at least today, forecasts show, while hot but more modest temperatures will develop near California’s capital region.

Highs in parts of the Valley and foothills are expected to range from 100 to 115 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

