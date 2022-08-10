Mike-Pasquale.jpg

Pasquale

 CHANTEL GIONGCO

With the deadline for candidate filings just days away, Mike Pasquale announced Wednesday that he is officially running for the Yuba City City Council District 3 seat in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election.

Current at-large Councilmember Grace Espindola, who resides in District 3, announced her intentions to run last week for the newly created district. After making the transition to district-based voting from at-large elections earlier this year, this is the first time some current Yuba City councilmembers will be vying for seats on the council as representatives of their established districts.

