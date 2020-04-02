The passage of the $2 trillion stimulus bill into law last week will change who qualifies for unemployment and the amount of money individuals who are deemed eligible can receive.
Self-employed, part-time and gig workers, who may not have been eligible in the past for unemployment may now qualify under the new law, according to a release from the office of U.S. Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.).
“These workers were made eligible because the economic damage done by the coronavirus isn’t discriminating between different types of workers and so neither should federal benefits,” Feinstein said in a statement.
According to the release, more than 2 million Californians are self-employed and 3.4 million work part-time. The term “gig worker” refers to someone who is an independent contractor or works through an online platform like Uber or Lyft.
“I encourage all Californians who have lost their jobs because of the pandemic to apply for unemployment benefits if needed,” Feinstein said. “Even if you weren’t eligible in the past, you may be now.”
California residents can apply for unemployment through the state’s Department of Employment Development Department. Because of the high volume of unemployment insurance claims, individuals are being encouraged to file claims online at www.edd.ca.gov/unemployment/UI_Online_File_a_Claim for faster service.
In addition to an expansion of those who are eligible, individuals who qualify will receive an additional $600, on top of unemployment insurance they would normally receive. People who exhaust their regular unemployment insurance during an established timeline will get a 13-week extension of benefits under the new law, according to EDD public information officer Barry White.
“The EDD has reviewed the CARES Act and is working on programming needed to implement the new provisions for the unemployed, but like all other states, we are still awaiting further guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor to complete that programming,” White said via email.
The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance is the new program that was established to expand who is eligible to receive unemployment, according to White.
The expanded eligibility will be in effect until Dec. 31, 2020, and the additional $600 will be added to unemployment insurance for weeks between the time the bill is enacted and July 31, 2020,according to the release.
“We advise you to closely monitor the EDD’s coronavirus 2020 webpage for developments with more details as they become available,” White said. “You can also find on the page helpful information and resources, including if you are missing work because you are sick or caring for an ill or medically quarantined family member.”