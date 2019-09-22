A spaghetti dinner put on by the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank will take place next month with all proceeds going back to the local nonprofit organization.
The event will be at the Sutter County Veterans Hall – 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City – from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. on Oct. 4. Tickets are $30 or a table for eight can be reserved for $300. Planning for the event was done by the food bank’s board of directors and friends of the food bank, which includes volunteers in the community, said Jackie Sillman, a board member.
There will be a salad bar, raffles, a door prize and a no-host bar. Sillman is hoping the event will raise $5,000 for the organization.
The Yuba-Sutter Food Bank is part of the Feeding America program and serves 35 food pantries or closets in Yuba and Sutter counties, said Chief Operations Officer Patrick Hamilton.
Sillman said all aspects of the dinner are being donated and 100 percent of the proceeds are going toward operational costs to help the food bank support smaller local food pantries.
Hamilton described the food bank as the “federal reserve” and the local food pantries as “branches.”
Six days a week, the food bank picks up food from local grocery stores that are part of the Feeding America program. One truck goes to all the sites, a process that takes five to six hours.
“Our goal is to get the food rescued,” Hamilton said.
The food is then brought back to the food bank warehouse located on Stafford Way. It is weighed and sorted by a team of volunteers.
Local food pantries can come on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays to pick up as much food as they can for 19 cents per pound or less, Hamilton said.
In addition to supplying local food pantries, the food bank does distributions of its own thanks to food from The Emergency Food Assistance Program run by the United States Department of Agriculture program. Supplies are delivered twice a month to the food bank from the USDA. The food bank provides food for families affected by last year’s Camp Fire and delivers food packages to seven elementary schools in the Yuba-Sutter area.
The focus of the school program is to address areas called “food deserts,” Hamilton said. These are locations where food and fresh produce are not easily accessible to people in need in the community.
While the Pasta for a Purpose event will help the food bank, Hamilton is hoping for more support for the community. He urged people to go online to the food bank’s website or its Facebook page to set up a monthly donation through PayPal. According to Hamilton, if 1,000 people give $10 a month, he can start paying the volunteers who make the work the food bank does possible.
“What we need is people who commit,” Hamilton said.