Sutter Health officials announced late Friday an investigation determined that about 861 Sutter North Surgery Center patients were impacted by a “data security incident” that occurred sometime last year.

Sightpath Medical LLC, a vendor of Sutter Health which provides cataract and Lasik equipment, reported that on Feb. 9, 2022, it became aware of unusual activity that could have threatened the security of its digital records. 

