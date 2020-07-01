Crews were to work overnight again today to complete the paving and striping of the new Fifth Street Bridge.
Starting Sunday night, the bridge has been closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. to allow crews to work to perform the finishing touches. Project manager Mehrdad Varzandeh said that on Wednesday night and tonight crews were to do the final striping on the approaches to the bridge in Marysville and Yuba City as well as the striping on the bridge. In addition, grinding and grooving has been done on both sides of the bridge where the road turns into the bridge and vice versa to diminish the bumpiness of the ride for cars.
The center median has been completed but work still needs to be done on the shoulder on the north side of the bridge as well as landscaping on the Marysville side of the project. One more night closure could take place in July for work to be done on irrigation lines related to landscape work, according to Varzandeh.
Traffic will travel in one lane in each direction until the third or fourth week in July, Varzandeh said. At that point, all four lanes – two in each direction – will be open. The old Fifth Street Bridge carried traffic in one lane each direction.
On Tuesday, the final pieces of the old Fifth Street Bridge were removed from Feather River. Crews constructed temporary platforms in the river to allow equipment and people to deconstruct the old bridge. During July, the temporary platforms will be removed from the river. Other work around the new bridge that is underway is reconstructing the bike lane that runs under the new bridge and paving and striping the parking lot at Beckwourth Riverfront Park that is used for the soccer fields. All of the work must be completed by the contract completion date of Aug. 5, according to Varzandeh.
“We want to thank the public for being patient with us,” Varzandeh said.
Yuba City staff is currently working on an event to celebrate the completion of the project that began in 2018.
Deputy Public Works Director Kevin Bradford said Tuesday that no updates were available at this time about the event.