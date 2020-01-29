To help care for the many four-legged furry friends on the streets, a Colusa women has started a coalition to create a united front and tackle the growing issue.
Paws for a Cause: Colusa Community Cat Coalition founder Nadine Benz said the purpose of the coalition is to assist in humanely trapping, spaying and neutering stray cats and to re-home them when possible.
“The cats and kittens fall prey to cars, dogs, larger feral cats and illness, and they are a threat to pet cats because of the diseases they can spread,” said Benz. “They are here through no fault of their own, and I have been inspired to do this because there are business owners and others who actually pay for spay and neuter out of their own pockets.”
Benz said she would like to unite these business owners and work together to care for as many cats as possible. According to Benz, there is an overwhelming number of stray, feral and abandoned cats in Colusa in general, but particularly in the downtown business area with a large concentration in the Main and Market Street corridor.
“I want to be able to assist with some of the cost in the hopes that more people will start helping,” said Benz. “Trap-spay-release is something that has worked in other areas.”
Benz said she would also like to provide shelter for the cats that they are not able to re-home in addition to finding a local vet that will do reduced cost spay and neuter for these animals.
“I’m hoping at some point my charity will be able to cover the entire cost so nobody is having to pay out of pocket,” said Benz.
Benz has organized a Valentine’s pet photo shoot fundraiser to start funding the coalition. The pet photo shoot sessions will be at McNary-Moore Funeral Service, located at 107 Fifth St. in Colusa, on Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
A $25 tax deductible donation will include six professional portraits of your furry family member with three different backdrops on a flash drive. Photos will be taken by photographer Cheri Azevedo. Additional pets can be added to a sitting for an additional $5 per pet.
Sitting fees are required to be prepaid when scheduling an appointment. Space is limited to 15 sittings. To reserve a spot, visit the Valentine’s pet photo shoot fundraiser event page on Facebook.
Refreshments will be also be served for both pets and people.
Event sponsors include McNary-Moore Funeral Service, Rocco’s Bar and Grill, Colusa Floor Design and The Sportsman’s Club.
For more information about the coalition or the fundraiser, call 925-408-2137 or email colusacommunitycoalition@gmail.com.