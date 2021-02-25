With most students still doing distance learning, the Arboga Elementary’s parent-teacher-student group organized a week of daily “popups’’ to show their appreciation and support for students and families.
Penny Halcomb, student support person at Arboga Elementary School and vice president of the PTSO, said the “Pawsitive Popups,” were planned as a way to provide some positive reinforcement to the students who have faced the many challenges brought about by the pandemic for almost a year.
“We wanted to let them know that they are going to get through this,” said Halcomb. “Things are not always going to be this way and we wanted to let them know how much we care about them even though we can’t see them every day.”
The popup events have been at various school sites each day this week, including Edgewater Elementary, Johnson Park Elementary, Ella Elementary and Olivehurst Elementary and were open for students from all schools.
School staff, volunteers, district office staff and community members were on hand to provide support and guidance to parents and each student in attendance received a prize.
“They all walk away with something,” said Halcomb. “We have necklaces, bracelets, pencils, school supplies and a ton more.”
In addition to the prizes, the PTSO facilitated a raffle each day and each person in attendance received a ticket. Ten raffle tickets were chosen each day and raffle prizes ranged from gift cards and baskets to shirts, martial arts lessons and backpacks filled with school supplies and other goodies
According to Halcomb, all of the prizes that were given away at the popup events were donated by local businesses, organizations and community members.
Halcomb said all of the raffle tickets from the entire week will be put into another raffle drawing for a four-pack pass to Disneyland.
“That drawing will happen on Monday,” said Halcomb.
Whether they were able to stay for awhile or just swing by for a minute, Halcomb said the students and families that have attended have been grateful for the opportunity to get out of the house and see some familiar faces once again.
“They have loved it, and they didn’t expect all the goodies,” said Halcomb.
The final “Pawsitive Popup,” will take place tonight (Friday) in the Wheeler Ranch Community from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Those in attendance are asked to wear a face covering and social distance.
For more information, call Halcomb at 741-6101 extension 5023.