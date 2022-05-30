In advance of the traditional Memorial Day remembrance event, the Yuba-Sutter community joined together Saturday at the Sutter Cemetery District to help plant American flags at each of the 4,000-plus gravesites buried at the cemetery in Sutter.
Each volunteer, paired in a small group, walked the cemetery, to pay their respects and plant an American flag.
“We are so happy to be here, it means everything,” said Christine Elkins, a Yuba City resident and nursing student.
Elkins was a first-time participant at the Flag Placement Event alongside her sister, Amanda Farrell and fellow volunteer, Ashar Brar.
Farrell is the wife of a retired disabled United States Navy veteran, who was deployed overseas following Sept. 11, 2001.
Amanda Farrell, of Olivehurst, said her husband, Derek Farrell, who was a submarine fire control technician in the U.S. Navy.
The third leg of the group, Brar, who was alerted of the opportunity to volunteer by his employer Sutter Hospice, said it is important on Memorial Day weekend to find a way to honor the veterans and thank them for their service.
While they have a similar premise, there are a few distinctions between Memorial Day and Veterans Day – the latter is observed in November. Yuba-Sutter resident and retired Beale Air Force Base veteran Jeff Zurakowski said he typically gets thanked for his service during Memorial Day weekend each year.
While it is a nice gesture, Zurakowski pointed out that Memorial Day is to honor veterans who lost their lives in battle.
Veterans Day honors everyone who served in the military, he said.
Memorial Day, Zurakowski said, began as Decoration Day during the Civil War time period. It was then that the widows of Civil War veterans decorated flags of the ones who died in battle, Zurakowski said.
From there, Zurakowski said it spread nationally and eventually became Memorial Day.
Zurakowski said he has traveled all over during Memorial Day weekend to pay his respects. On Saturday, he came to Sutter Cemetery District for the first time with his son Caleb. If there was one thing that he wanted Caleb to take away from the experience of placing flags at gravesites of war veterans, it was that it needs to be a cherished time.
“It’s a form of patriotism to remember those who gave their life,” Zurakowski said.
Zurakowski said he has had many relatives serve in battle in multiple wars. From World War I and II to the Vietnam War, Zurakowski’s bloodline runs deep in U.S. history.
He feels that it is imperative to continue to hold days like Memorial Day with high reverence.
“I joined the service because I figured this country had given me at that time 18 years of freedom,” Zurakowski said. “The least I could do is give it one stint in the service.”
Sutter Cemetery District’s Memorial Day observation period continued with a public ceremony that included several county officials Monday morning, according to cemetery district staff.