Alyssa Baggett was born into a peach family.
“Since I could walk and talk, I’ve been outside helping out,” she said.
And every July she helps man the Sodaro Orchard booth, weighing peaches and passing out their famous cobblers during the annual Marysville Peach Festival—which was founded by her grandparents. Every peach is hand-cut and their cobblers contain only the freshest peaches — never canned. She enjoys working the festival and seeing faces she only sees once a year.
“It’s really fun to come out here, talk and meet new people,” she said.
And while Baggett eats peaches nearly every day of the season for breakfast, she’s become immune to the fresh, potent fragrance.
“I can’t smell them anymore,” she laughed.
Friday night marked the kickoff of the 20th anniversary of the city’s (stone)fruity festival and on Saturday, residents from Yuba City and Wheatland to Elk Grove to Southern California came out in droves. As always, festival-goers had their choices of peach ice cream, peach tea, chocolate-covered peaches, cobblers and pies.
For Amanda Ward, all she was looking for were plain peaches—perhaps to bake into a peach crisp.
“Peaches are my favorite fruit,” she said.
Since moving to Marysville from Southern California nine years ago, she and her kids – Jayde, Nathan and Gavin – have been coming to the festival each year. During the summer, her family eats peaches for breakfast, snacks and desserts, though on Saturday, her kids seemed to gravitate toward the snow cones.
She said gatherings like the Peach Festival don’t happen in Southern California, so it’s a nice change.
“It’s cool to have the community come together,” Ward said.
Doug Zwolski, owner of the Candy Box in Downtown Marysville, said peaches are the key to success. And this festival is especially special: it’s the festival’s 20th anniversary and this October, the store will be celebrating its 65th anniversary. This year, he made sure to have peach ice cream, cobbler with Sodaro Orchards’ peaches, chocolate-covered frozen peaches, and chocolate-covered peach Twizzlers.
“For us as a candy store, we like to be the one that has the most peach stuff,” Zwolski said.
Hollie and Pat Crowder found shady refuge under an overhang of a business while their 3-year-old daughter, Virginia, ran around and plopped herself on a bench. They were representing the HeartShine Foundation – a pageant competition whose contestants support and volunteer for various charities and nonprofits. The Crowders have been coming to the festival for seven years and always look forward to the tea and peaches to take home.
“It’s a nice community event that gets everyone out and about,” Hollie Crowder said.
Ardith Cartal was sure to bring her granddaughter, Avery Amesqua, out to the festival when it first opened before it got too hot. It was Avery’s first time at the festival, though Cartal has been coming for years. Bringing Avery is extra special because she shares a nickname with the festival.
“I’ve always called her peaches,” she said. “It’s just a part of being here, part of the community. I’ve been here all my life.”