Attendance and sponsorship dollars went up, but vendor participation dropped for the 2021 Peach Festival held in July, according to Kary Hauck with Sapphire Marketing Group.
Hauck presented a post-event report to the Marysville City Council on Tuesday. The festival was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19 and returned with an approximately 50 percent increase in attendance from the 2019 festival, Hauck said.
The festival received $44,000 in cash sponsorships -- an increase of $26,750 from the 2019 festival. The 2021 festival had 35 fewer vendors than in 2019. This year’s event had 28 food vendors and 59 craft vendors for a total of 87. Hauck said many of the vendors this year were first-time participants in the event. With fewer vendors, the festival’s vendor revenue dropped $9,670 from 2019 to 2021.
One success of the festival was the pub crawl that kicked off the festival on Thursday night. Hauck said six local bars/restaurants participated and most reported a record-breaking or near record-breaking night. Organizers planned for about 200 attendees but about 500 people attended the pub crawl.
“Integrating these micro events does make us more competitive when we’re looking for sponsor dollars,” Hauck said. “... It gave people a reason to come to town on Thursday night, attend the pub crawl and then stay in town for the festival on Friday.”
The plan is to bring back the pub crawl in 2022.
Hauck said the main challenge this year was having enough peach-based food items available throughout the weekend. She said vendors sold out early on. A couple vendors were forced to pull out at the last minute which put a dent in the peach inventory. Hauck said she’d talked with City Manager Jim Schaad about the city making and selling its own peach products next year to make sure there is enough inventory and to create a revenue stream for the city.
“You can’t have much of a peach festival without peach pies and peach cobbler,” Mayor Chris Branscum said. “So that’s the big challenge next time around is working on that.”
Branscum suggested a harvest festival be developed that would take place later in the year and celebrate the other commodities grown in Yuba-Sutter. Hauck said there have been early talks about a Farm Fest event held next October in the Yuba-Sutter area.
Council member Dom Belza asked Hauck about the status of the city’s Christmas parade. She said the plan is to have the event on Dec. 4 and work is being done to secure sponsors. Parade entry forms will be available in October. This year’s parade will have a western theme and a pub crawl is being planned for Dec. 3.
Yuba-Sutter film commission
Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce CEO Marni Sanders presented the plan for starting a local film commission in Yuba-Sutter with the goal of receiving an investment from the city. The Yuba-Sutter Lodging Association (YSLA) donated $25,000 to help start the process. Sanders said on Tuesday that a committee has been formed and is working on setting up the commission and reaching out to other film commissions in the state for information.
She said a film commission acts as a liaison between a production crew and the community and also promotes the area to the film industry.
“These productions are spending money in the Yuba-Sutter area when they’re here,” Sanders said.
Not having a film commission means the area is missing out on potential productions that could bring in revenue, create jobs and increase tourism, Sanders said.
Sanders co-presented with Sabrina Jurisich, the film commissioner for Film Shasta. Jurisich said since Shasta County officially invested in a film commission, the number of productions that have filmed in Shasta County has increased dramatically.
A three-year plan is in place to build out a film commission in Yuba-Sutter. The plan is to develop a website, social media presence and establish affiliations with industry organizations in year one. To accomplish the goals in year one, Sanders said the film commission is aiming to get $50,000 in funding. YSLA’s donation means the commission is halfway there. She is hoping to receive investment from Yuba City, Marysville, Yuba County and Sutter County to cover the remaining $25,000.
By year three, the goal is to be fully operational with a full-time film commissioner in place and a budget of $150,000.
“It’s going to take some years to really see that return on investment,” Sanders said.
However, she said $150,000 is a small investment compared to what an increase in production in Yuba-Sutter could bring to the area.
Sanders has submitted a request to Yuba City to ask for funding and said she would submit one to Marysville as well. For more information on the film commission, call Sanders at 743-6501 or email msanders@yubasutterchamber.com.
Marysville’s next regular meeting is Oct. 5 at 6 p.m.